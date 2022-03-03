Manager Liam Aves believes Saturday’s performance at Gorleston has provided his Haverhill Rovers players with the necessary blueprint to fight off the threat of relegation.

Second-from-bottom Rovers had headed to the Norfolk coast to take on a side gunning for Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division promotion on a run of six straight defeats.

However, they upset the odds with a 1-1 draw at Emerald Park courtesy of Josh Lee’s first-half goal before Robbie Sweeney responded for the hosts after the restart.

Liam Aves was pleased with Haverhill's performance at Gorleston. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was not enough to move Rovers out of the relegation zone – they remain a point from safety – but Aves believes similar performances during the final eight games will keep his team up.

“To be honest I was a little bit disappointed to have not got all three points because the performance deserved it,” said Aves, who saw Tuesday’s Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup tie with Woodbridge Town called off for a second time due to a waterlogged pitch.

“They had long periods in possession, but we came through that and held our shape. Their goal was a disappointing one from our point of view, but it was a very mature performance.

Freddie King has been pushed further forward to leave the Rovers attack. Picture: Mecha Morton

“We actually could have ended up scoring two or three ourselves as well.

“It shows the lads that if we prepare properly and we’re at it, there is no need to fear anyone in this league because we can take on anyone.

“We’ve got to keep doing that in every game that’s left. That’s the level we can achieve.”

An injury to Josh Ambrose – coupled with the quicker than expected return from injury of Ryan Weaver – has resulted in Aves having a rejig, both in terms of tactics and personnel.

Most notably it has seen Freddie King pushed forward from a midfield role into a central striker, with Jake Banyard operating as a number 10.

Aves added: “Josh Lee has done brilliantly and got himself another goal at the weekend. He’s a real threat, so is Jake Banyard and Freddie is a real handful.

“We were forced into it in a way with Josh’s injury, but at the same time it was something we’ve been working on.

“Having Ryan back is also a big boost. We thought he’d miss the rest of the season.”

Saturday’s home clash with Whitton United (3pm) marks the start of a run of four straight fixtures for Rovers at their New Croft base. And while the boss does not feel these quartet of matches will be the difference between staying up or going down, he conceded positive results will help the cause.

“We’ve got eight league games left and it’s never over until it’s over in football,” he said.

“I wouldn’t call these games defining because there will be work to do after them, but I’d like to think with four at home we’ll be able to show a true reflection of ourselves and how good we are.

“It depends on the fine margins. Before the Gorleston game we were losing by the odd goal. The lads need to start taking their opportunities at both ends of the pitch.”

On the transfer front, young forward Tom Stoker has moved to divisional rivals Newmarket Town.