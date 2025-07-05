Ellis Kerr is continuing to go from strength to strength out on the golf course.

The Haverhill-based teenager recently finished 10th at the Cambridgeshire Men’s County Championships, which were hosted at Gog Magog Golf Club.

Representing the home club, the 15-year-old helped Gog Magog to clinch the overall team prize at the event.

Ellis Kerr is going from strength to strength. Picture: Kevin Diss Photography

Meanwhile, his bogey-free best round of 68 was 4-under for the course.

The Castle Manor Academy pupil has also excelled for Cambridgeshire Men’s B squad, with his singles victory against Norfolk helping to earn him a call-up to the Men’s A line-up for this weekend’s encounter against Suffolk at Hintlesham Golf Club.

Looking further ahead, Kerr is also set to represent Cambridgeshire Under-18s at the England National Finals in August.

Kerr and his team-mates secured themselves a spot in the tournament at Elsham Golf Club after recording victories against nine different counties.