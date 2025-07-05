Haverhill golfer Ellis Kerr going from strength to strength with Gog Magog Golf Club and Cambridgeshire county teams
Ellis Kerr is continuing to go from strength to strength out on the golf course.
The Haverhill-based teenager recently finished 10th at the Cambridgeshire Men’s County Championships, which were hosted at Gog Magog Golf Club.
Representing the home club, the 15-year-old helped Gog Magog to clinch the overall team prize at the event.
Meanwhile, his bogey-free best round of 68 was 4-under for the course.
The Castle Manor Academy pupil has also excelled for Cambridgeshire Men’s B squad, with his singles victory against Norfolk helping to earn him a call-up to the Men’s A line-up for this weekend’s encounter against Suffolk at Hintlesham Golf Club.
Looking further ahead, Kerr is also set to represent Cambridgeshire Under-18s at the England National Finals in August.
Kerr and his team-mates secured themselves a spot in the tournament at Elsham Golf Club after recording victories against nine different counties.