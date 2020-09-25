Young Haverhill golfer Ellis Kerr spent lockdown driving golf balls into a makeshift tarpaulin made from a bed sheet in his back garden.

Yet, that has not stopped the 10-year-old from making great progress since he returned to competitive action in the summer.

Alongside winning events at Kirtlington and Royston, Kerr also finished second during an outing in Wales and third at Sunningdale Heath.

Ellis Kerr

Such performances have seen his handicap drop to 13, and dad Garry feels his son is benefiting from playing with a high-level of confidence.

“He’s had a good run and put together some decent form,” said Garry. “With youngsters there is always going to be peaks and troughs, and thankfully right now Ellis is on a high.

“He’s 10 years old now and is starting to be able to hit it quite a way.

Ellis Kerr

“That alone gives you a bit of confidence, and when you start realising you can go round a course in level par or one or two over, that has a knock on effect.

“Obviously it can easily go the other way in golf – your confidence takes a hit and things become harder. But right now he is playing well and is enjoying it.”

The next big competition on the Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School pupil’s agenda is the British Junior Golf Tour’s Tour Championship at Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey on October 18.

It will pit Haverhill Golf Club’s Kerr against the best players in his age group from across the country.

“The last few events have given Ellis confidence he can really compete,” added Garry.

“These are going to be the best boys you can play against and you’ll have to shoot a very good score to make the top three.

“But he’s won twice this year and done well everywhere else so you never know.

“On their given day any one of the players is going to be capable of winning the event.

“It really is the flip of a coin – one putt, one mistake, that sort of thing can be the difference.

“It is an 18-hole event though so it gives you some scope to recover from a poor hole.”