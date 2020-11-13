He may have been forced to return back to hitting golf balls into a bed sheet in his back garden but Haverhill’s Ellis Kerr certainly finished his season on the ultimate high.

Going up against the top 15 players on the British Junior Golf Tour’s Tour Championship at Foxhills Golf Club in Surrey last month, he proved to be a cut above the rest.

The +5 gross score of 79 saw the Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School pupil carry off the trophy in the 9-10 age group on October 18.

Haverhill Golf Club member Ellis Kerr with his trophy from winning the British Junior Golf Tour’s TourChampionship at Foxhills Golf Clubin Surrey (43052065)

The 10-year-old Haverhill Golf Club member finished three shots ahead of Fraser Walters (82), who made the trip down from Scotland to compete in the prestigious event. AJ Van Emmenis (84) came third from the high quality field.

“It was a good one to win as it’s the premier event and I think he saved his best to last as he played very, very well,” said his proud father Garry.

“It is a tough course as well as it is one of the top 100 in the country.”

Haverhill's Ellis Kerr in actionPicture: British Junior Golf Tour (43076901)

The victory off the red tees on the Bernard Hunt course was Kerr’s third of a late starting 2020 campaign, with the 13 handicapper having also tasted success at Kirtlington and Royston. Added to that, he also finished second during an outing in Wales and third at Sunningdale Heath.

But having not gone to all the tour events, he ended up finishing fifth on the overall Order of Merit table, out of a field of 107.

“He did very well,” said Garry. “I was hopeful but obviously I know how popular the events are getting and how hard the juniors is becoming.

“Hopefully next year the US Kids European Championships, which was curtailed this year in Scotland, will take place as he has still got his place in that.”

Considered Europe’s premier junior golf tournament, it was due to take place at the beginning of June this year at Craigielaw Golf Club, east of Edinburgh.

A field of more than 650 players and their families travelled from more than 50 countries to compete in the 2019 competition, which caters for the best 5-18 year olds from across the world.

Kerr has finished in the top 25 on each of the three occasions he has featured in it and will certainly be aiming high once again.