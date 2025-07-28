It has been yet another impressive season out on the golf course for Haverhill’s Ellis Kerr – and he has had to overcome some serious adversity to continue the upward trajectory.

The start of the year is when golfers in England hone their craft, spending hour upon hour practising before the tournaments swing into action.

But owing to the broken collarbone that he suffered while playing rugby for the school team at Castle Manor Academy in February, Kerr was denied that particular luxury.

Ellis Kerr has enjoyed a positive year Picture: Kevin Diss Photography

He avoided surgery, but a number of weeks still past when Kerr was unable to pick up his clubs.

“I was not in the best place after I broke my collarbone because I’m not someone that can just sit inside and do nothing,” said the 15-year-old, who is a member at Haverhill and Gog Magog Golf Clubs.

“The winter is when we practise and prepare for the year and I missed a big chunk of it.

“I could do some strength work but I had to be patient and that was tough at times to deal with.

“I was back chipping and putting after around five weeks but it took about 10 weeks until I could swing a club fully. It was tough.”

Yet despite spending too much time for his liking away from the course, it has certainly not hampered Kerr’s progression.

He recently finished tied in 29th place at the prestigious England Under-16 McGregor Trophy, as well as coming 10th at the Midlands Under-18 competition.

And the teenager has also made great strides on the county scene with a winning debut as part of the Cambridgeshire Men’s A team earlier this month.

Technical improvements have clearly played their part, but Kerr also believes that he is showing greater maturity – particularly when it comes to dealing with setbacks.

“When I was younger I’d let things affect me if it didn’t go how I’d planned,” he added.

“I’d make one bad shot and sometimes that would end up affecting my whole round.

“But I’ve definitely improved mentally. It comes with playing competitions and it also comes with age – my golfing IQ is definitely getting better.

“I’ve been doing a lot of work with my coaches, especially on the type of drills that I used to find boring – it’s those sorts of things that can make a big difference.

“My short game has got better, my mental game has definitely got better and I’m enjoying it a bit more because of all of that.”