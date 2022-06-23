Haverhill’s rising star Ellis Kerr has been celebrating a dream start to his summer season with a national trophy captured ahead of the thrill of securing a first top-10 European championships finish.

He returned to Barnardiston Hall Preparatory School from the Cotswolds a month ago as the victor in his U12 age group of the IAPS Golf Championships held at Minchinhampton GC.

The 12-year-old then took that form up to The Glen in North Berwick, Scotland, during the summer half-term break for the U.S Kids Golf’s European Championships, ending up with a highly pleasing eighth place finish.

Ellis Kerr with his trophies on the the British Junior Golf Tour (BJGT) at Langdon Hills Golf Club in Essex

His father Garry, who will be watching him in action closer to home for Cambridgeshire over the next couple of weekends, said: “He has been doing very well so far.

“Scotland was above my expectations as he came 29th the last time we did it in 2019.

“He did extremely well with three solid rounds that has seen his handicap cut to 4.8 (from 5.6).”

Haverhill golfer Ellis Kerr has had a successful start to his summer 2022 season

Against some of the top junior players from the Americas and Europe, the Haverhill and Gog Magog Golf Club member hit a two-over-par 74 on May 31 amid driving rain to put him fifth on the leaderboard.

He continued his good form on the links course in sunnier conditions with a solid ball striking round helping him card a 76 (+4) putting him in a tie for sixth going into the final round.

Garry Kerr said: “He had a great round with a few putts burning the edge of the cup but not dropping so finished with a last round +3 for 75.

“It left him finishing on 225 +9 for his three rounds and left him eighth out of 45, a tremendous achievement and a steady improvement from his last attempt.”

It followed his round of +5 at Minchinhampton to land the The Independent Association of Prep Schools’ title.

“He was the first child from Barnardiston to enter it, let alone come away with the win,” his father said.

“He has also played in two British Junior Golf Tour events so far this year with wins on both occasions with a level par round on one and a +1 round on the other.”

Ellis will now play for Cambridgeshire in successive weekends, an Under-13s fixture against Essex at Cannons Brook followed by a triangular tournament with Norfolk and Suffolk at Barham Broom.

He will then be hoping to qualify for a shot at England Golf’s Reid Trophy – the English Under-14 Boys’ Open Stroke Play Championship that will take place from August 2-4 at Lincoln Golf Club.