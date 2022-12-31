Ollie Emsden is determined to help Haverhill Rovers avoid the drop after returning to the pitch just four weeks after heart surgery.

The 29-year-old Rovers midfielder underwent an ablation procedure in late November, after tests discovered he had an irregular heartbeat.

Emsden was back on the pitch only a month later, appearing as a second-half substitute in the 2-1 defeat at rivals Newmarket Town on Boxing Day earlier this week.

Ollie Emsden returned to action for Haverhill Rovers on Boxing Day Picture: Mecha Morton

Having been given the all clear by doctors to resume playing football, a long-time passion of his which started out on the books as a youngster at Crawley Town, Emsden now wants to play his part in Rovers' bid to avoid relegation in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

"It was really good just to be back with my team mates and back playing for the club as well," he said.

"It's been a bit of a stressful time. It was nice to just be back on the pitch playing for the team.

"The club and Marc (Benterman, Rovers manager) and all the boys have been really supportive throughout the process, because they wanted me back and I wanted to come back.

"It was nice they supported me through the process and then coming back to training and playing on Boxing Day. Hopefully I can carry on and try and help get us some points on the board.

"I just want to say thanks for all the support and messages I've had. It goes a long way.

"Football has been a big part of my life for a long time, so it's nice to be able to go back to it now I'm cured. I hope I can continue for a few more years to come at least."

Emsden arrived at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, in the summer, following recent spells at higher league Witham Town and Rovers' Premier Division rivals Long Melford.

The left-sided specialist quickly cemented his place in then manager Liam Aves' starting line-up, as well as interim boss Peter Betts' side, before taking time away for surgery.

"It was a match against Sheringham (on October 1) and I basically had a bit of an episode on the pitch," Emsden explained.

"My heart rate went through the roof and wouldn't come back down, so after that match I went and had some tests done.

"They put a monitor on me for two weeks and they found that I had an irregular heartbeat.

"They said the best way was to do this procedure to help basically cure me and then it allows me to play football and do my day job, which is a personal trainer.

"I had to take a couple of weeks off and then I started to go back to training."

Before his return on Boxing Day, Emsden's most recent appearance for Rovers had been as a starter in the 1-0 win at Whitton United on October 29.

It was newly-appointed manager Marc Benterman's first game in charge and a first victory of the season for the Premier Division's bottom side, who have since lost their next four league games all by just the one-goal margin.

While the gap to safety now stands at 10 points from 18th placed Kirkley & Pakefield, who also have a much superior goal difference, Emsden is confident results will soon turn for Rovers.

"It's a massive week coming up for the club," the midfielder said ahead of home clashes with Ely City (Monday, 3pm) and Lakenheath (January 7, 3pm).

"I know we're working hard behind the scenes. We're just going to try and give everything.

"Each game is massive. We need to get some points on the board.

"It's been good to meet some of the new boys and see what Marc's trying to do.

"Everyone is working towards that same goal and I think hopefully the results will start turning quite soon.

"I like the club. It's got great facilities and I think it is a club that can push on if everything just comes together.

"I'm hoping it will push on. It's got the potential to push on quite well, we've just got to get there."