Brady Stone has returned to football after being appointed the new assistant manager of Haverhill Rovers.

Stone stepped away from the game in December 2019 when he ended his successful tenure in charge of fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club Ely City.

The Robins were toiling when Stone took charge in 2014, but under his guidance they went on to regain promotion back to Step 5, embark on a club record run to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Vase and win back-to-back Cambridgeshire Invitation Cups.

Former Ely City manager Brady Stone is the new assistant boss as Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

Stone told Suffolk News at the time of his departure: "There is still a good basis there but it is the right time for us to move aside and let someone who is fresh with some big ideas take over.

"I have loved every minute of it and I am so proud of what we have been able to achieve."

However, after an 18-month break the former Cambridge United trainee is back involved as part of player-manager Marc Abbott's coaching set-up.

Stone's new club recently announced their pre-season fixture schedule, which includes a clash with Cambridge's elite scholarship squad.

