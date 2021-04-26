Prince Mutswunguma scored his first professional goal on Saturday to help Waterford secure a 1-0 win over Longford Town.

The winger, who impressed during spells with Haverhill Rovers and Soham Town Rangers, netted the only goal of the game with just nine minutes on the clock.

Ex-Cambridge United youngster Mutswunguma joined Rovers in the summer of 2018 on dual registration terms from St Neots Town and he went on to bag six goals from 15 appearances – including one in front of the BBC cameras in the FA Cup.

He also featured on 11 occasions for Soham following a switch to Julius Martin Lane, before joining AFC Rushden & Diamonds, from where he linked up with his current employers in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The weekend's Mutswunguma-inspired victory has moved Waterford, who are managed by Everton legend Kevin Sheedy, up to eighth place.

