Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling has boosted his goalscoring options with the signing of Tom Thulborn from fellow Thurlow Nunn League First Division North outfit Haverhill Borough.

The striker was Borough's leading marksman last term, topping their scoring charts with 19 goals before Covid-19 halted play.

That return earned him the Supporters’ and Players’ Player of the Year accolades, and Borough boss Guy Habbin recently spoke of his desire to keep hold of the former Ely City player.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Borough v Mulbarton Wanderers ..Pictured: Tom Thulborn goal....PICTURE: Mecha Morton ..... (40564984)

However, having scored twice for Lakenheath in recently friendly wins over Linton and Cherry Hinton, Thulborn has opted to link up with Cowling's men.

It is also a case of third time lucky for the Lakenheath boss, who has unsuccessfully tried to sign Thulborn on two previous occasions.

Read more Football