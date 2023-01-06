Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of five-time Football League promotion-winning striker Paul Hayes.

The 39-year-old, who scored more than 100 goals during his professional career across England's top four tiers, has agreed terms at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft.

Hayes goes straight into the Rovers squad for tomorrow's home clash with Lakenheath (3pm), as Marc Benterman's side look to ignite their survival bid in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Paul Hayes (far right) celebrates scoring for AFC Sudbury Picture: Mark Westley

A 3-1 defeat at home to Ely City on Monday marked a fifth league defeat in a row for the Premier Division's bottom side, who are now 11 points adrift of safety.

Rovers boss Benterman is leaving no stone unturned in his quest to keep the club in the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight, having handed debuts to four new signings on Monday, including former Ipswich Town scholar Ola Bello.

The arrival of former Thurlow Nunn League title winner Luke Wilson earlier this week has bolstered the Rovers defence, while Hayes brings a wealth of experience at the other end of the pitch.

Hayes, who was appointed director of football at Step 3 side Bowers & Pitsea in May of last year, enjoyed a successful career in the pro game, winning promotion with Scunthorpe United (three times), Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

He made his first forray into non-league back in 2018 when he signed for Step 4 outfit AFC Sudbury, then managed under Mark Morsley, and scored 12 goals in 40 appearances in his single season at The MEL Group Stadium.