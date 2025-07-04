After a two-season absence, Haverhill Rovers will return to the FA Cup with a home extra preliminary round tie against Wisbech Town.

Rovers, who have been promoted back to Step 5 as Thurlow Nunn League First Division North champions, last played in the world’s oldest cup competition during the 2022/23 season.

But they will now re-enter the tournament on August 2 at The New Croft with the visit of Wisbech – the side they defeated 4-3 in the same competition during the 2020/21 campaign.

Haverhill Rovers have been drawn at home. Picture: Mark Westley

And if they can get the better of their opponents, a trip to either Stowmarket Town or Ely City awaits.

Rovers have enjoyed some good runs in the FA Cup, most notably back in 2006/07 when they advanced all the way to the fourth qualifying round before bowing out to Aldershot Town.

Elsewhere, Harleston Town will begin their third straight FA Cup campaign at home versus Walsham-le-Willows, while Step 4 outfit Newmarket Town head to the Norfolk coast to take on Heacham.

The draws for the first two rounds of the FA Cup have taken place. Picture: FA

As for Kirkley & Pakefield, they will play host to higher-level Cambridge City – a club that has appeared in the first round on numerous occasions.

Meanwhile, the draw for the preliminary round – due to take place on August 16 – has thrown up a potential all-Suffolk affair for Newmarket, who will welcome Felixstowe & Walton United to the Tristel Global Stadium if they can overcome Heacham.

The winners of Cornard United versus Woodbridge Town will head to either Histon or Thetford Town, while Lowestoft Town will welcome either St Neots Town or coastal neighbours Great Yarmouth Town.

FA Cup extra preliminary round ties (August 2)

Harleston Town v Walsham-le-Willows

Heacham v Newmarket Town

Ipswich Wanderers v Lakenheath

Cornard United v Woodbridge Town

Gorleston v Hadleigh United

Kirkley & Pakefield v Cambridge City

Haverhill Rovers v Wisbech Town

Stowmarket Town v Ely City

March Town United v Soham Town Rangers

Mildenhall Town v Downham Town

Histon v Thetford Town

Haringey Borough v Halstead Town

FA Cup preliminary round ties (August 16)

Gorleston or Hadleigh United v Harleston Town or Walsham-le-Willows

March Town United or Soham Town Rangers v Ipswich Wanderers or Lakenheath

Histon or Thetford Town v Cornard United or Woodbridge Town

Heacham or Newmarket Town v Felixstowe & Walton United

Mildenhall Town or Downham Town v Fakenham Town or Wroxham

Mulbarton Wanderers or Dereham Town v Kirkley & Pakefield or Cambridge City

Stowmarket Town or Ely City v Haverhill Rovers or Wisbech Town

Lowestoft Town v St Neots Town or Great Yarmouth Town

Haringey Borough or Halstead Town v Stanway Rovers or Romford