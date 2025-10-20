Haverhill Rovers were involved in this afternoon’s FA Vase second round draw for the first time in 32 years.

Rovers secured themselves a safe passage through on Saturday with a 4-2 home victory Halstead Town, which featured a hat-trick from captain Jarid Robson.

And their reward is a trip to lower-league Halesworth Town on Saturday, November 8.

Haverhill Rovers celebrate one of their goals against Halstead Town. Picture: Richard Marsham

Halesworth, who ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, ran out 4-2 winners away at Belstone on Saturday – a tie that saw Toby Payne net a brace.

Elsewhere in the draw, Thetford Town will have home advantage over Lymore Gardens.

The Brecklanders reached the second round thanks to Friday evening’s 5-4 penalty shootout triumph over Fakenham Town at Mundford Road, with the clash having ended level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.

First Division South side Lymore hammered Framlingham Town 5-1 in the first round at the weekend.

Meanwhile, having reached the fourth round in each of the last two seasons, Walsham-le-Willows have now entered the competition and they will play host to Benfleet.

Benfleet, who play in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, beat Great Wakering Rovers 2-0 at the weekend.

FA Vase second round draw (November 8):

Cheadle Town v North Shields

Carlisle City v Rossington Main

Redcar Town v Chadderton

South Liverpool v Barton Town

Burscough v Ashton Town

Liversedge v Atherton LR

Brigg Town CIC v West Didsbury & Chorlton

Albion Sports v Holker Old Boys

Charnock Richard v Nelson

Yarm & Eagles Cliffe v Fulwood Amateurs

Droylsden v Northwich Victoria

Prestwich Heys v Irlam

Crook Town v Ramsbottom United

Barnoldswick Town v Winsford United

Desborough Town v Daventry Town

Newport Pagnell Town v Northampton On Chenecks

Hanley Town v Kimberley MW

Gornal Athletic v Atherstone Town

Winslow United v Bilston Town

GNG Oadby Town v Clay Cross Town

Coventry United v Heanor Town

Whitchurch Alport v Radford

Retford United v Aylestone Park

Sherwood Colliery v Dudley Town

Grantham Town v Abbey Hulton United

Nuneaton Town v Sandiacre Town

Sutton United (Birmingham) v Gresley Rovers

Heather St Johns v Eastwood Community

Haringey Borough v Eynesbury Rovers

Thetford Town v Lymore Gardens

White Ensign v Great Yarmouth Town

AFC Welwyn v Cockfosters

Whittlesey Athletic v Soul Tower Hamlets

Little Oakley v Harpenden Town

Dereham Town v Eaton Socon

Walsham-le-Willows v Benfleet

Halesworth Town v Haverhill Rovers

Saffron Walden Town v March Town United

Eastbourne United v Epsom & Ewell

Windsor & Eton v Bearsted

London Samurai Rovers v Haywards Heath Town

Tunbridge Wells v Sheerwater

Punjab United v Tadley Calleva

Reading City v Erith & Belvedere

Infinity v Whitstable Town

Crawley Down Gatwick v Kennington

Snodland Town v Guernsey

Berks County v Sutton Athletic

Fisher v Balham

Faversham Strike Force v SE Dons

Fleet Town v Corinthian

Hythe Town v Burnham

Ivybridge Town v Slimbridge

Cinderford Town v Helston Athletic

Downton v Street or Shortwood United

Hythe & Dibden v Thornbury Town

Barnstaple Town v Sherborne Town

Buckland Athletic v Millbrook (Hampshire)

Bovey Tracey v Corsham Town

Roman Glass St George v Hamworthy Recreation

Amesbury Town v Ilminster Town

Andover New Street v Hallen

Kidlington v AFC Stoneham

Portland United v Sturminster Newton United