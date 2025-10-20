FA Vase second round draw: Haverhill Rovers to travel to Halesworth Town while Thetford Town and Walsham-le-Willows both land home ties
Haverhill Rovers were involved in this afternoon’s FA Vase second round draw for the first time in 32 years.
Rovers secured themselves a safe passage through on Saturday with a 4-2 home victory Halstead Town, which featured a hat-trick from captain Jarid Robson.
And their reward is a trip to lower-league Halesworth Town on Saturday, November 8.
Halesworth, who ply their trade in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, ran out 4-2 winners away at Belstone on Saturday – a tie that saw Toby Payne net a brace.
Elsewhere in the draw, Thetford Town will have home advantage over Lymore Gardens.
The Brecklanders reached the second round thanks to Friday evening’s 5-4 penalty shootout triumph over Fakenham Town at Mundford Road, with the clash having ended level at 1-1 after 90 minutes.
First Division South side Lymore hammered Framlingham Town 5-1 in the first round at the weekend.
Meanwhile, having reached the fourth round in each of the last two seasons, Walsham-le-Willows have now entered the competition and they will play host to Benfleet.
Benfleet, who play in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, beat Great Wakering Rovers 2-0 at the weekend.
FA Vase second round draw (November 8):
Cheadle Town v North Shields
Carlisle City v Rossington Main
Redcar Town v Chadderton
South Liverpool v Barton Town
Burscough v Ashton Town
Liversedge v Atherton LR
Brigg Town CIC v West Didsbury & Chorlton
Albion Sports v Holker Old Boys
Charnock Richard v Nelson
Yarm & Eagles Cliffe v Fulwood Amateurs
Droylsden v Northwich Victoria
Prestwich Heys v Irlam
Crook Town v Ramsbottom United
Barnoldswick Town v Winsford United
Desborough Town v Daventry Town
Newport Pagnell Town v Northampton On Chenecks
Hanley Town v Kimberley MW
Gornal Athletic v Atherstone Town
Winslow United v Bilston Town
GNG Oadby Town v Clay Cross Town
Coventry United v Heanor Town
Whitchurch Alport v Radford
Retford United v Aylestone Park
Sherwood Colliery v Dudley Town
Grantham Town v Abbey Hulton United
Nuneaton Town v Sandiacre Town
Sutton United (Birmingham) v Gresley Rovers
Heather St Johns v Eastwood Community
Haringey Borough v Eynesbury Rovers
Thetford Town v Lymore Gardens
White Ensign v Great Yarmouth Town
AFC Welwyn v Cockfosters
Whittlesey Athletic v Soul Tower Hamlets
Little Oakley v Harpenden Town
Dereham Town v Eaton Socon
Walsham-le-Willows v Benfleet
Halesworth Town v Haverhill Rovers
Saffron Walden Town v March Town United
Eastbourne United v Epsom & Ewell
Windsor & Eton v Bearsted
London Samurai Rovers v Haywards Heath Town
Tunbridge Wells v Sheerwater
Punjab United v Tadley Calleva
Reading City v Erith & Belvedere
Infinity v Whitstable Town
Crawley Down Gatwick v Kennington
Snodland Town v Guernsey
Berks County v Sutton Athletic
Fisher v Balham
Faversham Strike Force v SE Dons
Fleet Town v Corinthian
Hythe Town v Burnham
Ivybridge Town v Slimbridge
Cinderford Town v Helston Athletic
Downton v Street or Shortwood United
Hythe & Dibden v Thornbury Town
Barnstaple Town v Sherborne Town
Buckland Athletic v Millbrook (Hampshire)
Bovey Tracey v Corsham Town
Roman Glass St George v Hamworthy Recreation
Amesbury Town v Ilminster Town
Andover New Street v Hallen
Kidlington v AFC Stoneham
Portland United v Sturminster Newton United