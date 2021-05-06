This summer is set to see a celebration of cricket as Haverhill hosts its inaugural ‘Cricket Week’.

The sound of willow on leather, and plastic pinging in the juniors’ case, will be heard throughout the week of July 26 at the Manor Road club.

A junior camp for eight to 15-year-olds run by former long-serving Haverhill player Adam Dellar’s sports coaching company will start things off over three days alongside plans for an evening T20 showcase match for the club’s under-13s.

Chairman Rob Dovaston batting for Haverhill II against Woolpit. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Tuesday will see the Senior section take to the nets with Haverhill’s Midweek T20 side hosting Ickleton on the Wednesday evening.

A county junior match involving Cambridgeshire is planned for the Thursday lunchtime before a Suffolk T20 cup match in the evening.

The Friday will see a Haverhill Chairman’s XI take on the Gents of Suffolk followed by junior training in the evening alongside music by DJ Arg Argent.

The Saturday will see Haverhill hosting Woolpit in Division One of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship on July 31 before a race night in the evening.

Cricket Week will then conclude with the Ladies’ side in action in the morning followed by the men’s Suffolk Sunday League Division 5 side hosting Melton St Audrey.

Chairman Rob Dovaston said: “There will be coaching or fixtures every day as we have moved a few matches around as it will be a celebration of the whole club.”

Meanwhile, Haverhill’s first team are set to return to action on Saturday at home to basement side Maldon (12pm) after they cancelled last weekend’s fixture at Halstead due to being unable to get their team over for it. With private car sharing not permitted under Covid restrictions until at least May 17, Dovaston said they were left with no other choice.

“We have got four lads in that side that cannot drive for various reasons,” he said, adding they had gone to Halstead with an offer to switch it to Monday, which had not suited at the hosts’ end.

Average points scores are being used this season across the Two Counties’ leagues to mitigate any Covid cancellations, where both teams are marked with zero. Haverhill (11th) became the first Division One club to call a game off.

