The draw for the first two rounds of the Isuzu FA Vase has been made - with plenty of Suffolk sides facing away trips in the opening round of the competition.

The first round of qualifying will take place on Saturday, August 27, with the second round of qualifying taking place almost a month later on September 24.

Five of our sides face trips away from home, including both Haverhill teams.

Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves will take his side to Cornard United in the first round. Picture by Mecha Morton

Liam Aves' Haverhill Rovers side will travel to Thurlow Nunn First Division South side Cornard United. The winner of the tie will then face Burnham Ramblers at home.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Borough will head to Woodford Town of the Essex Senior League in the first round of qualifying.

Should Borough - now under the tutelage of Mark Pleasants - progress, they will face either Takeley or Stanway Rovers at home.

2.7.22.Newmarket Town v Stowmarket Town football action. Dan Hobbs in action for Newmarket. .Picture: Phil Morley. (57850572)

Newmarket Town will face a trip a trip to Norfolk in the first qualifying round as they head to Swaffham Town. A home fixture against Great Yarmouth Town awaits the winner.

Thetford Town have been draw against Godmanchester Rovers, with the winner at home to Walsham Le Willows in the next round of the competition.

Steve Holder's Hadleigh United will be heading to North London for the first round of qualifying as they take on Enfield. However, they will be at home in second round if they make it through, with Hackney Wick the potential visitors.

Framlingham Town, of the Thurlow Nunn First Division North, will go head-to-head with Norwich United of the league above. The winner of the clash will take on either March Town United or Huntingdon Town in the next round.

Mildenhall Town will host Ely City. .Pic - Richard Marsham/www.rmg-photography.co.uk

Debenham LC FC face a tough test against Histon in the first qualifying round, with a trip to Diss Town awaiting them in the second, should they progress.

Whitton United are at home to Newbury Forest, but will face an away trip in the next round against Benfleet if they get past their round opposition.

Ipswich Wanderers, winners of last season's Thurlow Nunn First Division South title, face two away trips if they make it to the second round.

The Wanderers head to Baldock in the first round qualifying, with a trip to Long Melford awaiting them in the next round.

Brantham Athletic have been dealt with a home time against Basildon in the opening stage of the competition. They could also be at home in the second round against either Frenford or FC Clacton.

Mildenhall Town are entering at the second round of the competition this year, and Phil Weavers' men host Ely City.

First round qualifying draw

Woodford Town vs Haverhill Borough

Cornard United vs Haverhill Rovers

Swaffham Town vs Newmarket Town

Godmanchester Rovers vs Thetford Town

Framlingham Town vs Norwich United

Enfield vs Hadleigh United

Histon vs Debenham LC FC

Whitton United vs Newbury Forest

Baldock vs Ipswich Wanderers

Brantham Athletic vs Basildon

Downham Town vs Soham Town Rangers

Second round qualifying draw

Cornard United or Haverhill Rovers vs Burnham Ramblers

Woodford Town or Haverhill Borough vs Takeley or Stanway Rovers

Swaffham Town or Newmarket Town vs Great Yarmouth Town

Godmanchester Rovers or Thetford Town vs Walsham Le Willows

Enfield or Hadleigh United vs Hackney Wick

Diss Town vs Histon or Debenham LC FC

Benfleet vs Whitton United or Newbury Forest

Long Melford vs Baldock or Ipswich Wanderers

Brantham Athletic vs Basildon or Frenford or FC Clacton.

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Downham Town or Soham Town Rangers

Mildenhall Town vs Ely City