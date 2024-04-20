Haverhill Rovers have revealed their Thurlow Nunn League First Division North fixture at Peterborough Sports today has been conceded due to a shortage of players.

In a statement on their X account (formerley Twitter), Haverhill Rovers announced its men’s fixture at FC Peterborough will not take place.

The concession set to lead to a 5-0 defeat, the club said it was not a decision taken lightly.

Haverhill Rovers FC have cancelled their away game against Peterborough due to player shortage Picture: Mark Bullimore

The statement read: “Despite the club’s best efforts, a combination of challenges, including player recruitment this season after difficulties during the summer, an increase in the number of fixtures over the past few weeks resulting in injuries, illness and personal commitments has left the squad severely depleted.

“We will be working diligently to address these issues with a view of our final two fixtures of this season, preparation for the next and beyond.

“We’re sure that we can overcome these challenges with the dedication of our club officials, management, staff, players and supporters.”

Ben Cowling’s 10th-placed side were set to go into the fixture off the back of three straight defeats, two coming in the last week.

On Saturday they were thumped 6-0 at home to Hellesdon & Dussindale Rovers before losing 3-0 away to Whitton United on Tuesday.

The New Croft outfit now have two fixtures remaining, away to Leiston Under-23s on Tuesday (7.45pm) and home to Norwich CBS next Saturday (3pm).