Joe White has returned for a second spell in charge at Haverhill Rovers Women.

Rovers began their search for a new boss last week following the departure of interim head coach Ali Shulver.

And White, who was at the helm for two years before resigning in October 2021, is back at the club after being appointed in the vacant role this evening.

“I’m excited to be back after taking the last 18 months away from the game,” he said.

“I feel the time away to re-charge has been positive and has given me a renewed focus which I’m looking forward to showing on the training ground.

“I was contacted by the club about the possibility of returning and have spoken to a few players over the last 24 hours which has given me a really positive outlook of where the club is at currently, and it’s exciting to come back in and be a part of that again.

“I’m ready to provide the stability which has been missing and look forward to getting started this week and pushing on again from where we left off.”

White’s first game back will be a visit to Wootton Blue Cross Lionesses on Sunday (2pm).

Last Sunday’s scheduled home clash with Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North leaders Biggleswade United Women was postponed.

Rovers team captain Stacey Roper added: “Joe White returning to Haverhill Rovers Women is a positive impact and a huge boost for the club both on and off the pitch.

"Joe has managed us previously and has always delivered a professional standard of coaching and managing.

"It’s exciting to work with him again and his commitment to improving the women’s game will help us achieve our ongoing goals with the club.

"Joe’s knowledge of the game will bring new aspects for us to improve, both on and off the pitch, and maintain the quality we have set out in order to create a better foundation for a successful women’s team at the club.”