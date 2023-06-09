After four years as Needham Market Academy manager former Manchester City, West Ham United and Ipswich Town professional Kevin Horlock will be starting a fresh challenge by heading up the new Haverhill Football Academy.

Officials at the Haverhill Community Sports Association (HCSA) which runs The New Croft facility is using their charitable arm, The New Croft Foundation, to partner with Haverhill Community Sixth Form, based at the adjacent Samuel Ward Academy school, to launch the major addition to the town’s landscape.

It will be a full-time programme for 16-19 years olds of both genders starting in September offering two-year courses.

Kevin Horlock, the new Haverhill Football Academy manager (centre), alongside Peter Betts, facilities & development manager at hosting Haverhill Community Sports Association (HCSA) and Lois Balfour, Haverhill Football Academy coach and HCSA football development officer Picture: HCSA

<!--iframe-->

And in recruiting the 50-year-old Needham Market men’s first-team boss and former Colchester United Under-23s and Northern Ireland Under-21s assistant manager, they believe they have the perfect person to lead it forward.

Northern Ireland-capped Horlock, who was only announced as leaving his academy at Needham yesterday, says he feels with the ‘unbelievable facilities’ at The New Croft – with work set to start on a £1.3 million second 3G floodlight pitch as soon as next week after funding came through - it is a chance to be ‘part of something special’.

A growing number of clubs have launched football/education academy programmes across the county in recent years, but while they are offering vocational qualifications often on site, Haverhill’s students are set to be able to choose to do A-levels alongside competitive football or vocational qualification, or a combination of both, sat at an established high-performing Suffolk school.

🚨 NEWS | Kevin Horlock has departed from his role as Academy Manager but will remain with @needhammktfc First Team and continue to work closely with the academy to provide students with a pathway to step 3 football.



🔗 Read more: https://t.co/kzfQACe9L2 pic.twitter.com/2IqtcMt7AU — Needham Market Academy (@NMAcademy1) June 8, 2023

And Peter Betts, facilities & development manager at HCSA said what is also ‘unique’ about the Haverhill academy is it is not tied to a club, meaning ‘there are no barriers and it is accessible to all’.

Of Horlock’s appointment to the academy, which launches with around 20 students already signed on the first intake to the two-year programme which begins in September, Betts said: “I am absolutely delighted to be able to welcome Kevin Horlock to Haverhill and have him head up the new post 16 football programme.

“When reflecting on Kevin’s achievements within the game, having played for both Manchester City and West Ham in the Premier League to then going on to coach both Northern Ireland U21s and Colchester United U23s we are absolutely thrilled to able to attract someone of Kevin calibre to Haverhill to lead this new and exciting programme and be able to provide the local students some amazing opportunities.

“Once we met with Kevin it was clear our ambitions to enhance the football programme over time coincided with offering an amazing A-level provision and new and improved facilities at The New Croft all married up.

Peter Betts (left), facilities & development manager at Haverhill Community Sports Association is delighted to have secured former professional Kevin Horlock (right), as the new Haverhill Football Academy manager ahead of its opening in September Picture: HCSA

“Kevin has a vibrant personality and will fit straight into the team we have here based at The New Croft.”

He added: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank Lois Balfour for her support throughout this recruitment process and for everyone’s patience regarding this appointment as it was an important one for both the programme and the school to recruit someone who would meet our needs.”

Horlock, who will remain manager of Needham Market’s Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division Central team but will also manage the Haverhill Football Academy side in a Wednesday Biritish Colleges’ league, said there was several things which had attracted him to the role.

“I am delighted to be joining Haverhill Football Academy,” he said.

“The plans and vision The New Croft have for the future are exciting and are built on strong foundations with unbelievable facilities that continue to grow and improve.

“The post 16 academy now gives local players in the surrounding areas the opportunity to be a part of something special, to further their education alongside developing their football skills. I’m excited for the future and can’t wait to get started.”

Horlock’s new role will include ‘driving all post-16 programmes, educating students around career opportunities, and providing partner clubs, players and coaches with additional coaching & development support’.

Haverhill Football Academy still have opportunities available should students wish to enrol into Haverhill Community Sixth Form for the coming academic year.

To register for the programme, or for more information, click here.

Betts also confirmed those choosing A-levels on the programme would receive the same teaching hours as those doing just the education side. The Haverhill Football Academy will also offer vocational Level 2 courses.

He added: “It is a first-class education programme at a first-class football facility.

“You will walk through the gates out of the school) onto three National League System stadia pitches which obviously offers a totally unique experience for our students.”