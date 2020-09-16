Ryan Gibbs has confirmed his departure from Haverhill Rovers.

The forward, who joined Rovers from Walsham-le-Willows in the summer of 2019, is planning to link up with a so far unnamed 'higher level' club.

Gibbs, who has also played for Bury Town and Needham Market, found the net on seven occasions from 18 appearances in a Rovers shirt last term.

He also scored in Haverhill's opening game of this season – the 2-1 Emirates FA Cup win over Norwich United.