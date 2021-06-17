West Wratting boss Lee Miller is looking to use the frustration of being removed from the Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup final to spur the club on to success in their 2021/22 campaign.

Although they felt playing their captain Mark Lovell on his return from surgery in the semi-final was not a justified breach of the competition’s rules, they are not set to appeal last Wednesday’s meeting.

The Cambridge County League had postponed its scheduled league replacement cup final three days before they were due to meet Cottenham United at Newmarket Town to investigate Lovell’s appearance.

West Wratting's appeal against their cup final removal was unsuccessful. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Competition rules, which were said to have been circulated to all clubs involved, stated players who did not feature in the group stages could not play in the knockout games.

It is believed this was designed to prevent teams taking advantage of signing players to improve their chances in the latter stages of the tournament.

Lovell – who had featured in every league game – and the club made their representations about the spirit of the rules in last Wednesday’s hearing to the Cambridge County League’s sub committee. But it was ultimately decided a breach had taken place.

The decision was therefore made to remove them from the competition and replace them with the side Wratting defeated in the semi-final, Eaton Socon. The showpiece does not have a date yet but will take place at some point in the new season.

Miller said: “I really feel for the boys as they’ve worked hard to get to this final and deserve it.

“I thank all of our players for their efforts.

“But we send our best wishes to Cottenham and Eaton Socon for the final and we look forward to going again in July.

“Everyone at our club is very motivated for the upcoming season.”

Wratting had been top of the Kershaw Premier after playing nine games when the season was abandoned due to the impact of Covid-19, with the tiered cup competitions having started in April.

The Cambridge County League also removed Exning United from the final of Kershaw 30 Year Intermediate Cup, also for fielding an ineligible player.

It means defeated semi-finalists AFC Walpole have taken their place against Bucken, subject to an appeal, at a date not before June 30.

Wratting will commence pre-season training in the week commencing June 28. Their pre-season matches include hosting Long Melford on July 3 (2.30pm).

