Manager Ben Cowling pulled no punches during his assessment of the way that his Haverhill Rovers side performed on their return to Step 5 football on Tuesday night.

It was a night that promised so much, particularly just two minutes in when new signing Tom Williams gave Rovers the lead from close range.

But visiting Ely City, who made the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division play-offs last term, were level just eight minutes later when Alfie Rogers scored from a corner.

Ben Cowling was angered by the way his Haverhill Rovers side performed against Ely City Picture: Richard Marsham

And the visitors wrapped up all three points midway through the second via Jack Friend’s penalty, which was awarded after the Rovers defence had passed up numerous opportunities to clear their lines.

Not only did it mean that newly-promoted Haverhill started the campaign on a losing note, it also ended their unbeaten league run at The New Croft, with Rovers last having tasted defeat on their own patch 471 days earlier.

Cowling said: “They’ve got three very aerially-dominant centre-halves and we specifically went with a fluid front three – and then failed to get them on the ball in dangerous areas of the pitch. If you’re going to stick the ball straight down their throats, they’re going to defend that all day long and they’ll defend it very well.

“I’m fuming with the goals we conceded – they are poor. The second is embarrassing, a properly embarrassing goal to concede. With the players that we’ve got in and around that area, they should not be conceding that goal.

“At 1-1, you take your draw and move on. It was a battle, but you can’t lose that game 2-1 to that type of goal. That was thoroughly disappointing.

“We’ll give them the benefit of the doubt because that’s the first game, but it’s massively disappointing to have lost our unbeaten home record. We’ve had that record for a long, long time here in the league.”

Rovers must now pick themselves up for tomorrow’s home FA Cup extra preliminary round encounter against Wisbech Town (3pm).

And Cowling has warned his players that they must show a marked improvement if they are to pick up a positive result.

He added: “I do expect one (a reaction). If we play like that again on Saturday we’ll go out of the FA Cup because Wisbech are a very similar side (to Ely) in how they set up and how they play.

“Ultimately we weren’t clever enough tonight. We played into Ely’s hands and they defended comfortably because we’ve made it comfortable for them. We have to be so much better at the weekend.”

The winner of this weekend’s tie will travel to face either Stowmarket Town or Ely in the preliminary round on August 16.