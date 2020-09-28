Haverhill & Hove Albion produced a commanding display to win the Suffolk Sunday Shield yesterday, writes Nick Garnham.

The Sudbury & Haverhill Sunday District League side defeated Rushmere & Diamonds 5-1 in the coronavirus delayed 2019/20 final on ‘Super Sunday’ at Needham Market FC.

Haverhill & Hove Albion’s victory enabled them to erase the memory of their 6-0 loss to Lavenham in the Suffolk Sunday Trophy at the same venue in the 2018/19 season.

Haverhill & Hove Albion celebrate their Suffolk Sunday Shield winPicture: Richard Marsham(view the full set of pictures and purchase at photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

It took them 32 minutes to break the deadlock on the 3G pitch at Bloomfields, defender Mark Palmer heading high into the far corner of the net from a left-wing free-kick.

It was 2-0 six minutes later as Ryan Weaver found space in the penalty area to take a touch following a ball in from the left before slipping his shot beneath the exposed Darryl Martian.

Two goals in as many minutes by Ashley Botten early in the second period put the result beyond doubt.

Haverhill & Hove Albion captain Tom Stewart lifts the Suffolk Sunday Sheild trophyPicture: Richard Marsham

In the 54th minute he followed up to volley home a rebound after the Ipswich Sunday League side failed to deal with a cross from the left.

A minute later Botten was quickest to react after Martian had pushed a free kick onto the post and the ball sat up invitingly for him to head home from close range.

Rushmere & Diamonds reduced the deficit in the 71st minute, James Porter holding off a defender before stroking the ball into the bottom far corner.

Luke Haines completed the scoring after 80 minutes with a deflected free kick that went in off the upright.

Gallery1

View more pictures from the day and purchase in a range of options on our photo sales website here

Haverhill & Hove Albion: Daniel Wilson, Chris Roper, Ryan Harrow, Mark Palmer, Connor Finn, Tom Stewart, Milo Holmes, Ryan Weaver, Luke Haines, Ashley Botten, Sean Finn. Used subs: Kyle Easton-Mulcare, Lewis Catterick, Callum Edwards, Tommy Parker.

Rushmere & Diamonds: Darryl Martian, Jack Setchell, Kris Richardson, Kieran Patton, Lewis Burrett, Macaulay Scott, James Buckle, Paul Starke, James Porter, Luke Scott, Cameron Bridge. Used sub: Kai Scott. Unused subs: Jack Meers, Shaun Scott.

Referee: Carl Page