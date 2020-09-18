Home   Haverhill   Sport   Article

Cambridge City swoop to sign Ryan Gibbs from Haverhill Rovers

By Liam Apicella
liam.apicella@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 09:52, 18 September 2020
 | Updated: 09:53, 18 September 2020

Having announced his departure earlier this week from Haverhill Rovers to play higher-league football, Ryan Gibbs has completed a switch to Cambridge City.

Gibbs, who joined Rovers in the summer of 2019 from Walsham-le-Willows, will be in the City squad for tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at home against Tilbury.

The move represents a jump back up the non-league pyramid for the forward following previous stints with the likes of Bury Town and Needham Market.

Ryan Gibbs has joined Cambridge City from Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley
Gibbs scored once – in the FA Cup win over Norwich United – from his five appearances for Haverhill this season.

* For more on Gibbs' move, see next week's Echo print edition.

