Cambridge City swoop to sign Ryan Gibbs from Haverhill Rovers
Published: 09:52, 18 September 2020
| Updated: 09:53, 18 September 2020
Having announced his departure earlier this week from Haverhill Rovers to play higher-league football, Ryan Gibbs has completed a switch to Cambridge City.
Gibbs, who joined Rovers in the summer of 2019 from Walsham-le-Willows, will be in the City squad for tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at home against Tilbury.
The move represents a jump back up the non-league pyramid for the forward following previous stints with the likes of Bury Town and Needham Market.
Gibbs scored once – in the FA Cup win over Norwich United – from his five appearances for Haverhill this season.
* For more on Gibbs' move, see next week's Echo print edition.