Having announced his departure earlier this week from Haverhill Rovers to play higher-league football, Ryan Gibbs has completed a switch to Cambridge City.

Gibbs, who joined Rovers in the summer of 2019 from Walsham-le-Willows, will be in the City squad for tomorrow's Pitching In Isthmian League North Division opener at home against Tilbury.

The move represents a jump back up the non-league pyramid for the forward following previous stints with the likes of Bury Town and Needham Market.

Ryan Gibbs has joined Cambridge City from Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

Gibbs scored once – in the FA Cup win over Norwich United – from his five appearances for Haverhill this season.

