Departing forward Ryan Gibbs believes his stint with Haverhill Rovers has helped to prepare him for life back at a higher level of football.

Gibbs, who joined Rovers from fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Walsham-le-Willows last summer, confirmed late last week that he hadjoined Step 4 outfit Cambridge City .

It represents a jump back up the non-league pyramid for the 21-year-old following previous spells with Needham Market and Bury Town.

Ryan Gibbs has joined Cambridge City from Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

“After my time at Haverhill I have got more confidence as a person and a player,” he said.

“When I was at Needham I was only 17 or 18 and it was really tough. It was such a physical, fast standard of football and I struggled at times.

“But after moving from Walsham to Haverhill I have become a much better and stronger player. I feel ready to make the jump up again.”

Gibbs was also keen to recognise the role that two Rovers managers have played in his progression.

Fergus O’Callaghan took him to The New Croft, while has also enjoyed working under current boss Marc Abbott.

“Ferg helped me a lot when he was at Walsham and again when I moved to Haverhill with him,” Gibbs added.

“It was hard for a while at Haverhill when Ferg left and to be honest I was on my way out before Marc came back to the club.

“Marc has played a big role in my development. He has really worked hard with me as a striker because I played on the wing a lot at Walsham.

“I’ve scored some important goals for Rovers – including one this season – and a lot of that is down to Marc.

And now the frontman will switch his focus to making an impression with the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division Lilywhites.

He said: “City have big ambitions and I want to be a part of that. I will do everything I can to help the team and also get myself a regular place each week.”