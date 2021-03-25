Girls football sessions are being offered free of charge at The New Croft for the foreseeable future thanks to a family-run business.

Action Handling, a Sawbridgeworth-based company who specialise in material handling equipment, already sponsored Haverhill Rovers Ladies’ first team but wanted to do something to help bring through more female players.

The girls only football sessions will run on Mondays from 4-5pm for 5-11 year olds from March 29.

Kayleigh Steed is pleased to see Action Handling supporting girls’ football at The New Croftt

Jonathan Ball from Action Handling said: “We are proud to sponsor Haverhill Ladies’ first team but understand if more girls are encouraged to take part they will start believing they can get to the very top of the game too.

“Everyone here at Action believes a lack of money in the women’s game and a lack of belief among young girls that they can become professional footballers or have a career pathway in football has held the sport back.

“Therefore, we want to change that in our own little way by offering free training sessions for girls aged 5-11 of all abilities in a safe environment with qualified coaches, with the main focus on fun and enjoyment so talent that might otherwise be missed has opportunities to flourish.”

Kayleigh Steed, Haverhill Community Sports Association’s football development officer, who is based at The New Croft, said: “Such financial support from local business has a hugely positive impact on both participation and opportunities.

“At The New Croft we have a clear strategy to improve the level of opportunities available for young female participants to enjoy playing their football experience in fun, safe, learning environments.

“This funding will eliminate any potential barriers to prevent girls participating and we cannot thank Action Handing enough for their investment into young people within our community.”

To register for the sessions or for further information contact Kayleigh Steed on 07772 097974 or kayleighsteed@thenewcroft.co.uk

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news