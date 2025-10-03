As far as responses to a disappointing start to the season go, they do not get much more emphatic than the one produced by West Wratting.

Lee Miller’s side opened up their 2025/26 Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division campaign with back-to-back defeats, going down 4-2 to Cambridge City Development before losing 1-0 at Milton.

But since then, Wratting’s form could not have been any better. A 5-0 victory at Soham Town Rangers Reserves was followed up by a 1-0 win at the expense of Witchford 96 and some quick revenge over Cambridge City Development, who were swept aside 7-0.

And it got even better last weekend when Wratting showed no mercy to hosting Isleham United, who were hammered 10-0 on their own patch.

It means that Miller’s men have racked up four straight victories, during which they have scored 23 goals and conceded none – and the manager is understandably delighted with the turnaround.

“Individually and collectively we were not at it early on and it wasn’t good enough,” said Miller.

“I didn’t recognise us, especially against Milton. We got what we deserved from that. Sometimes you come away from defeats scratching your head and wondering how you’ve lost, but not that day.

“It was probably one of our worst performances under my management but since they’ve we’ve turned a corner.

“I know we’ve scored a lot of goals but I’ve been really pleased with the clean sheets. I’d never question us going forward because we’ll always create chances and score goals, but we haven’t always been solid defensively so to keep four clean sheets is a real positive.”

One of the key contributors to the turnaround in form has been Jack Hollis-Smith. The striker joined the club last month having found the back of the net on four occasions for Milton.

And he already has 10 goals to his name in a Wratting shirt, with half of those coming during the rout over Isleham.

“Fair play to Jack because he watched the Milton game and he could have easily changed his mind about signing after that one, but he knew what we were all about,” added Miller.

“He’s a proper number nine that has the knack of being in the right place at the right time.

“He’s a really good lad as well, he’s settled in quickly with the rest of the lads and he’s proving to be a real handful for defenders.”

Also in impressive form against Isleham was Mark Lovell, who netted four goals to take his tally for the campaign to seven in five appearances.

And the experienced forward is proving to be a valuable asset for Wratting both on and off the pitch.

“Mark was unplayable against Isleham, as he has been all season,” said Miller.

“He offers us so much on the pitch, but he also brings a lot of off the pitch with his mindset and his experience.

“He’s been brilliant and I can’t praise Mark highly enough. We’re so pleased to have him back as part of the squad.”

With their league campaign now on track, Wratting’s focus will switch to cup competitions.

Tomorrow, Miller’s charges will travel to lower-level Sawston United in the opening round of the Cliff Bullen Challenge Cup (3pm), while on Tuesday they head to Step 5 Soham Town Rangers in the Cambridgeshire Invitation Cup.

And winning some silverware is very much at the forefront of Miller’s thinking.

“Saturday is a really big game. One of our aims is to win a cup this season and we definitely don’t want to be going out at this stage of the season,” he said.

“The league is obviously massive and we’re now moving up the table, but we’ll not take it easy in the cups either.

“Sawston are a good side. We played them in pre-season and it was a tough game so we’ll have to be right at it.

“And then against Soham it’s one for us to look forward to. There’s no pressure on us but I think we’ve got a group that can go there and give them a real test.”