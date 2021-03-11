Ben De’ath is hoping to end his first season as co-manager at Linton Granta on a high – after entering a league replacement cup competition.

The Kershaw Premier side are waiting to learn finalised details of the Cambridge County League’s ‘Champions-League style’ (group then knockout) competition, including who else has entered.

It comes after an Emergency General Meeting of league members and administrators on Monday saw a proposal to null and void the regular 2020/21 season unanimously voted through.

Linton Granta are looking forward to playing in a cup competition

Granta had been in the lower half of the Kershaw Premier table, 10th after three wins and five defeats from their eight matches with 20 games still outstanding. Fellow local side West Wratting had been top.

De’ath took over the reins at Granta from Dale Archer and Collin Morrice in the summer as joint manager with Harry O’Connor.

And he said their players jumped at the chance to play in an optional cup competition, set to start next month, to finish off the season.

“We put it to the lads and not a single person did not want to be involved in it,” he said.

“My understanding is most the teams will want to play.

“If we are going to do it we want to win it.”

He said they were disappointed with how the league campaign had gone but could take positives from it.

“We had a lot of tight games and we had three games where we lost to last-minute goals,” he said.

Granta aim to restart with a friendly on April 3.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news