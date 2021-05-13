Manager Lee Miller has been impressed by the manner in which his West Wratting players have negotiated their way through their Kershaw 30 Year Senior Cup group.

Victories at the expense of Fordham, Newmarket Town Reserves, Hundon and, most recently, Linton Granta – as well as walkover wins, after Lakenheath Reserves and Isleham United failed to raise sides – has seen Wratting top Group E with maximum points.

They scored 11 goals and conceded just two on their way to reaching the knockout phase, but Miller was keen to stress it was far from a straightforward process.

West Wratting manager Lee Miller. Picture: Richard Marsham

“We’re playing some really good football at the moment and it’s been a joy to watch,” he said.

“No disrespect to the other sides in the group, but with the standards we have set recently and with the winning mentality we have, we expected to win the group.

“But it wasn’t easy – every game was a big challenge. Fordham, for example, it took a 95th-minute winner for us to beat them.

“Newmarket reserves was a real physical challenge where we had to dig in and Hundon stuck 11 men behind the ball. That could have been frustrating, but we stayed patient and got it done.

“As expected, Linton was probably our toughest game. They’re one of the best footballing sides in the league, a fit group and they move the ball around really well.

“So to win those four games is a real credit to the players. Each game was a different challenge but they came through it.

“We’ve got a really good group together and the spirit is fantastic, right through from the committee to the players and the management. It’s a good place to be right now and I’m sure that’s helped with the results in this cup.”

Wratting will now aim to book themselves a place in the semi-finals on Saturday when they play host to Witchford 96 (3pm).

Their opponents finished second in Group C, but having thrashed Wisbech St Mary Reserves 11-0 and defeated a Soham Town Rangers Reserves side that contained a number of first-team players, Miller is well aware of the size of the task in hand.

“They’re a tough side. Before the season started I think a lot of people underestimated them but they’ve got some really good players,” he added.

“They’ve just beaten a Soham side that had seven or eight first-team players so that tells us how good a side they are. We will need to be at our best to go through.”

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news