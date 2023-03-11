A handful of non-league games across Steps 3-6, including Haverhill Rovers' basement battled with Fakenham Town, have been postponed after the effects of the wet weather followed by overnight frost – but the majority have passed pitch inspections.

A wet entrance onto the pitch and wet patches in numerous areas as a result of yesterday's snow melting before persistent rain fell left Haverhill Rovers to make an early call that their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture with third-bottom Fakenham would be rearranged.

That game, which would have seen Marc Benterman's basement side go up against the side directly above them but 14 points better off having played a game less, has now been moved to Wednesday (March 15, 7.45pm).

This was the scene at Haverhill Rovers' New Croft pitch when the game was postponed yesterday Picture: Haverhill Rovers FC

Elsewhere in the division, Brantham Athletic's home game with Ely City and Long Melford's home match with Norwich United have also been postponed after pitch inspections this morning.

Across in the Essex Senior League Premier Division, Halstead Town's home game with Woodford has also fallen victim to the weather.

Elsewhere there is plenty of action on for non-league followers though with Bury Town (versus Tilbury), Felixstowe & Walton United (versus Grays Athletic) and Stowmarket Town (versus Maldon & Tiptree) all at home in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Second-placed Leiston are also going ahead at home to lowly Stratford Town in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central (all 3pm).