Julian Hardy is confident his Haverhill Rovers Vets side can reclaim the Best Badges Ltd Suffolk Veterans’ Cup this weekend.

The 2014 champions take on Woodbridge Town Vets in the decider of the county cup competition this Sunday (2.30pm), with the clash one of four finals being held at Needham Market’s Bloomfields as part of Suffolk FA’s ‘Super Sunday.’

Hardy’s men have been in ruthless form so far in this season’s Veterans’ Cup, scoring 19 goals on their way to reaching the final, and thumped 2021/22 runners-up Lowestoft Town Vets 5-0 in the semi-finals last month.

Roger Dourado (left) pictured in action for Haverhill Rovers Vets in the semi-final win last month Picture: Mark Westley

“Everyone’s buzzing for it,” the Rovers manager said. “Everyone’s itching for it and I can’t believe it’s come round so quick.

“I actually went over and watched the semi-final (between Woodbridge and Ipswich Wanderers Vets).

“Woodbridge won 2-1, but to be honest I thought Ipswich Wanderers were the better side.

“I believe we’ve got enough to beat them. I’m pretty confident.

“But a final’s a final, isn’t it? Anything can happen on the day.

“I don’t know how it works with us being in two different leagues and who is the favourite or not.

“I’d like to think we’re going in as favourites. We’ve never played them before, so we’re all buzzing for it. We just want to get it on now.”

Ahead of this Sunday’s final, Rovers were due in action away at Steeple Bumpstead Vets last night, in CSI Vets Division One.

Hardy was expecting to name a strong squad for the league encounter, before announcing his 16-man squad for this weekend’s cup decider.

“All the boys wanted to play on Wednesday so they’re going to have a little run out,” the Rovers boss said.

“Marc Abbott’s done a bit of running and he’s feeling confident that he’s going to be ok. He’s going to have a run out on Wednesday night and if he comes through that he’ll be selected for the 16.”

The club are running a coach for Sunday’s final. To book email barbarajoneshrfc@outlook.com