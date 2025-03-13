West Wratting made it four wins from their last five Cambridgeshire County League Premier Division outings with a thumping 6-0 home victory at the expense of visiting Cambridge University Press on Saturday.

Having dropped points last time out in a 3-3 draw with Foxton, a dominant Wratting put that frustration behind them with a clinical display in front of goal at Bull Lane.

Leading scorer Callum Harrison bagged a brace to take his goal tally for the season to 20 from 19 appearances.

Callum Harrison bagged a brace for Wratting Picture: Mark Westley

Rory Jebb followed Harrison’s lead with two goals of his own, while Nick Wilderspin and substitute Kenny Reeves were also on target.

Wratting, who have lost just one of their last nine league games, will have home advantage again tomorrow afternoon when they play host to Hardwick (3pm).

Lee Miller’s side will go into the contest sitting third in the Premier Division standings, four points adrift of leaders Great Shelford and second-placed Over Sports.

Neither Shelford nor Over will be in league action this weekend owing to the fact that they will face each other in the League Cup final tonight.

Hardwick, meanwhile, are sixth in the table having won none of their last four league games.

The two sides are yet to face each other this term, with the reverse fixture scheduled to take place on April 12.