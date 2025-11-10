The best season of Harry Wendelken’s career continued in Glasgow at the weekend.

The Ridgewell-raised 23-year-old travelled north of the border having already clinched two titles this term.

And he secured a third at the Lexus British Pro Series, where he maintained his hot streak with a run that included the defeats of three seeded players.

Harry Wendelken won the Lexus British Pro Series Glasgow titlePicture: Tennis Scotland/LTA

After taking down number one seed Clement Chidekh in the quarter-finals and sixth seed Alastair Gray in the semis, Wendelken, himself the fifth seed, faced Dutch eighth seed Jelle Sels for the title.

In a back-and-forth affair, the first two sets were split one apiece, before Wendelken’s serve began to dominate, losing just six points on his serve all set and winning the final four games in a row to claim the crown 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

The former Linton Village College pupil, who was once a member at Haverhill Tennis Club, said: “This week I was able to compose myself and keep my emotions inside which has really helped me.

“I’ve been working really hard with my coach and psychologist on the mental side which has helped me a lot.

“I’ve been coming here for a few years and always enjoy it, there’s always a great crowd and it’s really well organised.”