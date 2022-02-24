Harry Wendelken has a spring in his step after a dream start to 2022 – and is targeting a return to the hallowed turf at Wimbledon.

Based just over the Essex border in Ridgewell, six miles from Haverhill, the 20-year-old turned professional just over a year ago but due to the pandemic he is competing in his first full season on the entry level ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour.

Despite being a wild card entry at the M25 tournament in Shrewsbury the weekend before last the former Linton Village College pupil got all the way to his first ever $25,000 singles final event.

Harry Wendelken in action at The Shrewsbury Club Picture: Richard Dawson Photography (55028159)

The tour’s tournaments – approximately 550 across 70 countries – incorporates two prize money levels of tournaments: $15,000 and $25,000.

But the fairy-tale run came to an end against the more experienced fellow Brit Alastair Gray, who ended up halting another wild card run in the M25 Glasgow event in the semi-final at the weekend.

“It has been really good given I was given wildcard entries by the LTA,” said the former Horseheath resident and Haverhill Tennis Club junior member.

Harry Wendelken spent a couple of years in Sweden from the summer of 2018

“I was not really expected to get as far as I did and I think it shows I’ve put in the hard work in training and benefited from working under Hamid Hejazi in Cambridge.”

Wendelken, who had a glittering junior career, including making the semi-finals of the Wimbledon Juniors Men’s Doubles alongside James Story aged 16, moved under the tutelage of Hejazi, the director of Over & In coaching, at Hills Road tennis centre just over a year ago.

And the player who won the Boys’ Singles and Doubles Road To Wimbledon titles as a 14-year-old believes he is getting him back to the levels he knows he can reach.

“I’ve had coaches in the past but never someone who cares or does so much for me as him,” said the former Culford School Tennis Academy student.

Harry Wendelken, competed in his first Junior Wimbledon in 2018

“He has brought out my game a lot and been able to get me playing at a level I used to be able to play before I went off to Sweden.”

Wendelken’s time at the Great to Good Tennis Academy on the edge of Stockholm, run by three former Davis Cup winning players was plagued by injury, illness and then a lack of playing opportunities during the pandemic.

But having come back to the UK in November, 2020, and recovered from a bout of Covid over the recent festive period, he now feels things are back on track.

His run is Shrewsbury has sent his ATP world ranking from 1,037 down to 762 with Glasgow set to take it into the 600s.

Preparing for a couple of $15,000 tournaments in France next month are now his focus but ultimately, a chance to play back at Wimbledon as a fully-fledged professional is his season’s ultimate aim.

“Hopefully I can do well in quite a few of the tournaments until Wimbledon comes up and then hopefully my ranking is high enough to get me a wildcard,” he said.

“I played there two years as a junior and it would be nice to get back. You never know, if I’m able to come through qualifying I may be able to get into the main draw in the future.”

He added: “I just want to try and get myself up the rankings and see where I can go.”