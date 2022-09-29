Chalkstone Karate Club are celebrating after senior instructor Steve Hart achieved the highest grading in the club’s 40-year history.

The 49-year-old, who lives in Haverhill and took over the running of the club in 2008, has been involved in the sport now for 35 years.

Hart received his 5th Dan black belt from the Toyakwai Karate Association at a recent awards ceremony, with the promotion also making him one of the highest graded instructors in the area.

Steve Hart, of Chalkstone Karate Club, is now a 5th Dan black belt (59543713)

“I started as a novice in ‘87,” he said. “I had a mate that was doing it and asked me if I fancied having a go.

“I was 14 when I started. I just got into it and found I really enjoyed it and I’m still really enjoying it.

“Once I got my 1st Dan black belt back in ‘92 I started helping with some teaching.

“In 2008 the instructor that was running the club at the time decided he wasn’t going to do it anymore. He had a lot of trouble with his knees.

“So I had two choices. I watched the club close down or I took it over, so I took it over and I’ve been running the club since then.

“At that point we were down to four members, including myself.

“We’re now somewhere between 50 and 60 members with three different sessions running throughout the week. I take students from five (years old) and my oldest student is 86, who was training up until two months ago.”

Hart’s 4th and 5th Dan black belt promotions have been awarded as honorary grades, as a result of his long years of service both teaching and promoting karate.

The Chalkstone instructor hopes to level up to a 6th Dan black belt in six years’ time, when he would then become eligible for another grading,

“It becomes a good habit if you like,” Hart said. “I’ve been teaching karate for 30 years now which is frightening when I think about it!

“I’m very fortunate I have a very understanding wife who is quite happy for me to clear off a couple nights a week and spend the occasional Sunday all day refereeing.

“I’m very pleased to have been able to get this far. You don’t find many people get in a position as far as where I am. A lot of people get their 1st Dan and tick a box to say I’ve got my black belt.

“The higher up you go the fewer and fewer people have these grades.

“It takes so long to do it and an awful lot of dedication.

“I had my first black belt for 16 years and I was teaching, but I didn’t have access to anybody to teach me.

“Fortunately, the chief instructor of the organisation I belong to moved out of London and to Witham and I started training with him.”

For more information about Chalkstone Karate Club visit www.chalkstonekarateclub.co.uk