While time may be running out to preserve their Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One status, captain Ben Wilkins is keen for his Haverhill side to end the season on a positive note.

With four matches left to play, bottom-of-the-table Haverhill are 16 points from safety, as well as having just more than three points to make up in the average column to survive.

But although relegation is becoming more inevitable with each passing weekend, Wilkins feels that picking up a win or two between now and the term’s end will prove beneficial heading into 2022.

Ben Wilkins (second right) is hoping for a positive end to what has been a tough season. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Every game is must win in our situation to give us any chance of staying up,” said the skipper.

“We’ve got three points in the average to make up, which with four matches to go is quite a lot. In truth the writing does seem to be on the wall, and it has been for a while.

“It probably wouldn’t be a shock if we were relegated but at least it gives us the chance to rebuild.

“And we want to do ourselves proud between now and the end of the season. If we can win some of the remaining games, it could make a huge difference going into next season.

“Morale is always good despite the struggles we’ve had, but it’s always better if you win games.”

Haverhill’s latest outing last weekend saw them suffer a 177-run defeat at champions elect Witham.

It was a game Wilkins missed, but he was pleased with the team’s return of nine points – five for batting, four for bowling.

“It was a game that was going to be a tough ask if we were at full strength, but we had four or five missing so it was makeshift team,” he added.

“To get nine points is pretty outstanding and it was a good effort from the team.

“We only got eight points against them at home earlier in the season and we had a full strength team that day.”

On Saturday Haverhill will play host to ninth-placed Wivenhoe Town (12pm).

