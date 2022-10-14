Zac Evans says player management will be important for Haverhill & District as they head into a busy schedule over the next month.

Haverhill are set to return to action in Greene King Eastern Counties Division One West for the first time in three weeks when they visit bottom side St Neots II on Saturday (3pm).

The clash will be the first in a run of five consecutive weekends when Haverhill will take to the field - the longest such run Evans and his team-mates are likely to face this season.

Haverhill captain Zac Evans expects the whole squad to be used Picture: Mecha Morton

“A lot of the focus is going to be on player management,” the Haverhill captain said. “We’ve got new players coming in, so we’ll have back up for other players.

“We won’t be relying on one hooker or one number nine, as we’ll have two hookers and two number nines, and that gives us flexibility.

“We could potentially not take someone away with us and rest them for the next game.

“It’s not necessarily about putting the best team out each time. We’ll be able to mix it up a little bit.

“Player management will be a huge thing for us with the run of back-to-back games we’ve got.”

After starting their campaign with defeats to Mildenhall Red Lodge and Shelford III, Haverhill were awarded a walkover win in their last scheduled fixture at home to St Ives (Midlands) II two weeks ago.

“ It’s been a bit of a rocky start to the season,” Evans said. “I think we’ve been hindered quite a lot by the new league rules, in the sense that you’re only allowed three substitutions.

“When you get two injuries, we’ve been playing with 13 or 14 men at points because we just didn’t have the subs, as you’re not allowed to take them anymore.

“Only being allowed three subs is a bit tricky as ideally you’d want one or two of them to be in the front row or a few forwards, but it leaves you short at the back.

“In a couple of the games we’ve had to play with 13 or 14 men due to injuries.

“The ground hasn’t helped either. We’ve had several concussions and head injuries due to the ground.

“I don’t think there’s been any malice or anything like that (from the opposition), it’s just how hard the ground is at the moment.

“It’s softening up now but the first two games we had it was absolutely solid, which hasn’t helped.

“Moving forward I think we’re more prepared for the contact side of things.

“It was a bit of a shock to the system as we didn’t have any friendly games, so after four or five months out it was a bit of a wake-up call.”