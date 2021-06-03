Liam Botten wants to see his Haverhill side build on a pair of promising bank holiday weekend displays when they face a key test at basement side Wivenhoe on Saturday (12pm).

The 256 score tie at home to Maldon in a rearranged game on Monday saw them climb out of the bottom two relegation zone in the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One.

It came after they made sure leaders Witham were given a run for their money at the same venue on Saturday before eventually recording a 46-run victory.

Haverhill captain Liam Botten has seen two departures at the club in recent weeks while bringing one new player in Picture: Mark Westley

But they will need to avoid a slip-up in Essex this weekend to ensure that do not end up back in the danger zone.

“From our point-of-view it is a really important game,” he said.

“If we can get ourselves a win that will put us up the table.

Mahi Mahfuzul, Haverhill's top run scorer so far this season, has left the club

“It would just keep the momentum going as we had a really good game against Witham who I think are going to be the team to beat.

“We played against Maldon yesterday and had another good performance with a team that had four send-team players.

“If we can take our momentum into Saturday we believe we can get a result.”

Botten himself was taken to hospital during Saturday’s game with the effects of a series of migraines, meaning he also missed Monday’s match. He will also be sitting out this weekend as he adjusts to some new medication.

Vice-captain Ben Wilkins, who was unavailable on Monday leaving Chris Palmer to step up, will lead the team on Saturday.

Of Palmer, Botten said: “Chris jumped in last minute, he came back to the club this year and he is a class player and a really good leader as well.

“He was the obvious choice to ask to step up for the game and from what I understand he did a great job.”

There have been a couple of departures from the club, he confirmed, with this season’s leading run-scorer Mahi Mahfuzul returning to his local club in south east London while Muhammad Asif has also chosen to leave.

“Muhammad has been offered an opportunity to play elsewhere in the country and I do not know much about it,” he said.

“Mahi just decided to go back to Blackheath.”

But the exits have been mitigated by the arrival of former Bangladesh Under-19 international wicketkeeper Mahmudul Hassan.

“When Muhammad Asif left Mohammad Chowdhury said he could bring another good player over with him.

“I was looking for a wicketkeeper as since we lost Luke Youngs, after he had to relocate to the south coast with his job, I had been doing it myself. But I was a wicketkeeper about 10 years ago and it is very difficult to captain and keep wicket.”

He added: “Back in 2008 Mahmudul was actually in the divisional U19 World Cup team for Bangladesh.

“He played his first game Saturday and got a good 20-odd but he was really, really solid behind the stumps which was exactly what we were after.”

