Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin resigns after restructure move

By Liam Apicella
Published: 17:56, 21 May 2021
 | Updated: 18:00, 21 May 2021

Guy Habbin has stepped down as manager of Haverhill Borough with immediate effect.

Habbin has taken the decision in the wake of the FA restructure of non-league football, which saw Borough switched from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North to the First Division South.

A club statement read: "The football club understand the predicament Guy was placed in when the FA restructure was announced earlier this week.

Guy Habbin has stepped down as manager of Haverhill Borough. Picture: Richard Marsham
"Ultimately due to Guy's location, the extra commitment required within the league including travelling, recruitment – as well as other club duties – (the club) understand totally that continuing in the position for Guy simply would not be feasible."

Habbin was appointed as Borough boss back in May 2019 following a stint in charge of Cambridge City's Development side.

Both of his seasons at The New Croft were disrupted by Covid-19, while he oversaw a total of nine league victories.

The club added that will spend the next few days discussing the vacant manager's position.

