Haverhill Borough manager Guy Habbin resigns after restructure move
Guy Habbin has stepped down as manager of Haverhill Borough with immediate effect.
Habbin has taken the decision in the wake of the FA restructure of non-league football, which saw Borough switched from the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North to the First Division South.
A club statement read: "The football club understand the predicament Guy was placed in when the FA restructure was announced earlier this week.
"Ultimately due to Guy's location, the extra commitment required within the league including travelling, recruitment – as well as other club duties – (the club) understand totally that continuing in the position for Guy simply would not be feasible."
Habbin was appointed as Borough boss back in May 2019 following a stint in charge of Cambridge City's Development side.
Both of his seasons at The New Croft were disrupted by Covid-19, while he oversaw a total of nine league victories.
The club added that will spend the next few days discussing the vacant manager's position.
