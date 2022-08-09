Haverhill Borough are facing up to a sizeable financial penalty after making a late call to postpone tonight's scheduled Thurlow Nunn League First Division North opener at AFC Sudbury Reserves.

But newly-installed manager Darryl Tate says a lack of signed on and available players left him with no other choice.

We reported last week how Tate, who stepped into the breach following Mark Pleasants' surprise exit without taking charge of a competitive match, was facing a race against time to have a team ready for the start of the campaign.

Darryl Tate (far left) started last season as the assistant to Haverhill Borough's interim boss Peter Betts Picture: Mecha Morton

While he had managed to take the roster from the two he inherited to 17 signed on players, it has ultimately proved to not be enough for tonight. Tate, who had taken over at village side Hundon this summer following a spell as assistant to Peter Betts at Borough last season, said one of the two was long-term injured and the other was away on holiday and soon to depart to university.

The club informed AFC Sudbury and the league earlier today of the postponement, which under normal circumstances carries a £500 fine but no points deductions.

However, Tate is confident this will be an isolated case and they will take to the field at Parson Drove on Saturday (3pm).

Darryl Tate helped launch the Haverhill Rovers Ladies team, now known as Haverhill Rovers Women, alongside assistant Kayleigh Steed in 2018 Picture: Mark Westley

"I inherited a club a week before the season started where there was effectively no players committed to it," he said.

"If you look online now there are 15 (sic 17) registered players but unfortunately seven of them are either injured or on holiday.

"I apologise to Sudbury but by missing this fixture, albeit we will probably face a penalty for it, I think it gives us that extra time before Saturday's fixture to bring in the players we know are coming and get these other ones back from holiday. We can then fulfil fixtures in the safe and normal way.

"What I can't do is travel with a very low squad where players haven't had a pre-season or haven't met each other or things like that."

While stressing he was not blaming anyone he admitted it was a crazy position to find a football club in so close to the start of a season, and had led to an 'impossible' task. But he reiterated it was one as a long-term Haverhill resident he felt he had to step into to help ensure the club's future.

"I'm not looking for excuses but by following the rules that is set out for everybody there isn't a magic way to bring 15 players into a football club in five to seven working days," he said.

"The timescale to get these players registered and onboard has just been impossible, absolutely impossible because we don't want to be underhand to players contacting them directly.

"We want to do things in the proper manner, with the seven-day approaches, and respect everybody."

He added: "You've also got to realise clubs are already set.

"By that I mean they've got their playing staff and they've already loaned out players.

"It means we are really facing a situation I have never faced in my life, to be honest."

Thurlow Nunn League chairman Peter Hutchings outlined the normal penalty process for not being able to fufil fixtures but said that was subject to a club having a right for a personal hearing on appeal.

"I would also like to say I have great sympathy for the situation Haverhill Borough find themselves in," he said. "But the league have to abide by the rules.

"As I understand it Haverhill Borough have worked extremely hard to get enough players to play this game but in the end have found they could not do it."

One piece of good news for Tate has been centre-back Ollie Santry, who will now be his captain, committing to staying with the club amid other interest.

"Ollie is going to be the team captain this year," he confirmed.

"We are going to have a team captain and a club captain."