For many, making a big change to their life in such an uncertain Covid-19 climate is a risk they would not comprehend.

Yet the ‘new normal’ has not put Haverhill Golf Club member Chris Vince off trying to realise a long-term dream.

The 26-year-old was made redundant from his sales job in March and since then has been making ends meet by working in a factory.

Haverhill Golf Club member Chris Vince is preparing to turn professional next month. Picture: Mecha Morton

He is hopeful of returning to sales work in the not too distant future, but this month will also represent the start of his professional golfing career.

“I have this feeling of having nothing to lose by giving it a go,” said Vince, who has played his golf at the Haverhill course for the last 13 years.

“I had a chat with one of my coaches, Jamie Donaldson. We had a look at my stats and just felt it was the right time.

“If I didn’t do it this year and then waited, next year may not have gone to plan and then the chance may be gone.

“I played in a tournament last week and it felt like I could compete with these players.

“I will not have to worry about my handicap either, there will be none of that. I can just go out there and concentrate on playing the course in front of me.”

Haverhill-based Vince will be joining the Clutch Pro Tour with a view to gaining Euro Pro Tour entry towards the end of 2021.

Nevertheless, he is putting no undue pressure on himself for the months ahead.

“It would be great to finish in the top 10 in the order of merit,” he added.

“There is no pressure to win an event, but top 10 will show some consistency at that level. I want to be relaxed and if I can be that then I will produce my best golf.

“It’s going to be a series of one-day events and that suits me.

“It felt a bit too soon to go for the Euro Pro Tour now. I’ve still got plenty of time and I need to get my head around things in the Clutch Pro first.”

* Anyone interested in sponsoring Vince as he prepares to embark on his professional career should contact chrisvincegolf@gmail.com for more information.

