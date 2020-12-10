Marc Abbott has urged his Haverhill Rovers players to channel all of the frustration and disappointment from their delayed restart into Saturday’s home clash against FC Clacton (3pm).

Following a month with no competitive action due to the national lockdown, Rovers saw last weekend’s visit of Whitton United postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Rovers had offered their opponents the chance to play on the 3G surface at The New Croft to ensure the fixture could be fulfilled, but that was rejected.

Haverhill Rovers manager Marc Abbott

And to rub further salt into the wound, Tuesday’s clash at Brantham Athletic was called off after all connected with Haverhill had made the long trip because of fog.

They will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Clacton travel over the Suffolk border at the weekend for what is set to be Rovers’ final home outing of the year.

Abbott said: “It has been very frustrating so far. We made a collective decision as a committee, players and management to continue playing and it has not worked out that way.

“We were a bit disappointed with Whitton not wanting to play on the 3G and Tuesday was a wrong judgment on Brantham’s part.

“As soon as we arrived and got on the pitch you could see there was no way we were going to play and the referee made that call.

“We had players leaving work early and travelling a long way on some dangerous roads because of the fog.

“We’re disappointed because the lads are itching to get playing again, but now we need to turn that into a positive against Clacton.”

The Seasiders have undergone some big changes in recent weeks, with a handful of key players joining former boss Tom Austin in moving to higher-league Brightlingsea Regent.

Former Chelsea forward Mark Nicholls is the new man in charge, and he oversaw a 2-2 draw with Walsham-le-Willows on Tuesday evening – a result that leaves them 12th in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table.

“Things have changed at Clacton. They’ve lost their manager and some players, but every game against them is tough,” added Abbott, whose side go into the weekend second from bottom.

“When we went there earlier in the season (3-0 defeat) we found it very difficult. They were very effective and it was not a good afternoon.

“We want to end things for the year on a high at home and the players are really looking forward to it.”

