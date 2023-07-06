New Haverhill Rovers manager Ryan Gibbs is hopeful the club’s absence from the Emirates FA Cup will only be a fleeting one as he looks to deliver promotion despite the reduction in the playing budget at The New Croft.

Haverhill have been involved in the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition in every campaign for the last 20 years. But a combination of too many teams applying for the 2023/24 campaign coupled with Rovers being relegated to Step 6 last term has meant they have fallen below the cut-off on a points-per-game record.

Gibbs, 24, took up the role of player-manager in June and is currently co-managing the side alongside team-mate and younger brother Jordan, 19, as well as father Rob ahead of the start of the new Thurlow Nunn League First Division North season.

Ryan Gibbs has stepped up to the role of player-manager following Rovers relegation. Picture: Mecha Morton

Reacting to the FA Cup news, with entries confirmed on Friday, Gibbs said: “it’s a big shame. Me and my brother were really looking forward to playing in it together.

“Jordan has never played in it before and missed out on playing in the FA Youth Cup because of Covid.

“Hopefully we can get promoted and make sure we are in it next season.”

Haverhill held an open training session last week as Gibbs looks to oversee a squad overhaul that will earn his side an immediate return to the Premier Division, and the new boss was happy with how it went.

“There were a few lads that we didn’t know who turned up and they all surprised us with how well they did,” said Gibbs.

A number of players involved in the training session featured in Saturday’s 3-2 opening pre-season friendly victory at one of Gibb’s last club, Long Melford.

Decisions are yet to be made about which of the new players will be kept on as well as whether a number of last season’s regulars will be retained.

Gibbs, who works as a lead coach in Rovers team-mate Reece Clarke’s company, scored the winning goal after earlier missing a penalty against Melford, and he suggested there were no issues among the family management team in their first taste of action.

“We all want to play the game the same way,” said Gibbs. “We have a group chat where we put across what we think and then we have a chat about it afterwards.

“We had half a team and no defenders (against Long Melford), so we did well.”

Haverhill are back in friendly action on Saturday, July 15 when they take on Hadleigh United at the Millfield (2pm) before travelling to Mundford Road to face

Thetford Town on Tuesday, July 18 (7.30pm).

The new First Division North season is set to kick off on Saturday, July 29, though fixtures are yet to be released.