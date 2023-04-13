Ben Wilkins believes Haverhill can target a top-half finish in Division Two of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship this season.

Haverhill finished seventh out of 12 teams in their first campaign back in the Two Counties Championship’s second tier in 2022.

It was a first full season as captain for Wilkins, who has retained the armband for 2023 and heads into their opening day clash at home with Braintree on Saturday (12.30pm) full of optimism.

Ben Wilkins will skipper Haverhill during the 2023 season. Picture: Mecha Morton

Haverhill’s hopes of a top-six finish could rest on how well they replace the runs of last season’s Echo Player of the Year, Doyl D’Silva, who scored more than 700 runs in Division Two last term, but has left to return to former club Cambridge Old Monks.

Wilkins has brought back all-rounder Dan Poole (Sudbury) to Manor Road, and youth product Callum Lewis (Coggeshall Town) has also joined to boost Haverhill’s squad for the upcoming campaign.

“I think the couple of new additions will be good and will fit in well,” the Haverhill captain said.

“Doyl has left and will be a big miss, but hopefully the two guys coming in can pick up where he left off.

“I’m optimistic and hoping for a top-six finish.

“The league is much stronger than last year. It will be tough but we’ve got the ability to do it if we play well.

“I think Dunmow will be good. They were third last year and were strong last year.

“Witham II have come up from last year and I think they’ve strengthened their first team in the EAPL (East Anglian Premier League) as well, so a couple of their players will move over to the second team for this season.

“It’s a very tough league and I think three or four teams will be up there and have a chance to win it with a couple of games to go.”

Meanwhile, Liam Savage will captain Haverhill II in Division Four and Simon Hird takes charge of Haverhill III in Division Eight.

Last year saw the seconds finish ninth in Division Four while the thirds ended up bottom of Division Seven and were relegated.

“Our thirds is more for the youth side of things,” Wilkins said.

“Hopefully we can get more people playing cricket and playing for the enjoyment.

“For the thirds, results-wise it’s not the most important thing, it’s about people playing cricket and enjoying themselves.

“I think the target for the seconds is to stay in Division Four again like they did last year.

“If the thirds can stay in Division Eight then that would be a bonus as well.

“We’ve had a good couple of months in the nets and everyone is ready to go.”

On Saturday, the seconds visit Great Bromley District, while the thirds host Ipswich II (both 12.30pm).

* The club will be hosting a charity cricket match later this month.

A Paul Wallage XI will take on a Mick Franks XI on Sunday, April 30, in memory of Louise Wallage, with funds being raised on the day for St Nicholas Hospice.

Along with the match, the day will also include a DJ, bar and BBQ, raffle prizles, noddle and dumpling bar, Clarke’s cake stall, dessert and ice cream van, face painting by Joni and The Little Pizza Oven.

Haverhill’s 2023 Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division Two fixture list:

April 15 - Braintree (H)

April 22 - Elmstead (A)

April 29 - Copdock & Old Ipswichian II (H)

May 6 - Maldon (A)

May 13 - Bury St Edmunds II (H)

May 20 - Woolpit II (A)

May 27 - Little Bardfield Village (H)

June 3 - Copford (H)

June 10 - Witham II (A)

June 17 - Kesgrave (H)

June 24 - Dunmow (A)

July 1 - Braintree (A)

July 8 - Elmstead (H)

July 15 - Copdock & Old Ipswichian II (A)

July 22 - Maldon (H)

July 29 - Bury St Edmunds II (A)

August 5 - Woolpit II (H)

August 12 - Little Bardfield Village (A)

August 19 - Copford (A)

August 26 - Witham II (H)

September 2 - Kesgrave (A)

September 9 - Dunmow (H)