Haverhill Rovers have announced a partnership with Ipswich Town Foundation which will provide 'endless opportunities and experiences' to the local community.

The clubs will work together to focus on three main areas incorporating the Blues' academy and Foundation.

These areas include a focus on community aspects, offering disability, mental health and open access provision.

Haverhill Rovers have announced a new partnership with Ipswich Town Foundation. Picture: Ipswich Town Foundation

Coaches from the Ipswich Town Foundation will also provide a development programme for boys, an education programme, and provide players with an appropriate exit route from Eastern Junior Alliance football.

Town will also use The New Croft's state-of-the-art facilities to host community events, with a pre-season game between the two clubs also in the pipeline.

Peter Betts, facilities and football development manager at Haverhill Rovers, said: “Haverhill Rovers are absolutely delighted to form such a unique partnerships that helps create so many opportunities for participants, volunteers and the wider community with everyone benefitting.

“Ipswich Town’s engagement work within the local community is first class and we hope to replicate that as much as possible in Haverhill.

"In addition, due to the size of Haverhill Rovers we always strive to keep improving the experience for our managers, coaches, players and volunteers and the additional education programmes and opportunities being put in place will have a huge benefit to all.”

Jason Curtis, chief executive of Ipswich Town Foundation, added: “Ipswich Town Foundation is delighted to be working with Haverhill Rovers Football Club.

"Their facilities are fantastic and with the planned further developments will naturally create the right environment for participants within our programmes.

"This will allow both organisations to provide endless opportunities and experiences which will be exciting for everyone involved in the local community.

"I am really pleased to get this over the line as it fits in nicely with our continued strategic planning to replicate activities and engagement we offer in Ipswich in identified areas of Suffolk and its borders.”