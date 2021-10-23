Former AFC Sudbury and Coggeshall Town first-team coach and Cornard United manager Liam Aves has been selected as the new Haverhill Rovers manager.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club are set to formally confirm the appointment following this afternoon's home fixture with Hadleigh United.

Aves, who holds a UEFA B coaching license, was taking a watching brief at today's game at The New Croft with chairman Ali Shulver in charge for the second game running, following the resignation of player-boss Marc Abbott.

Liam Aves (centre) was briefly part of the first team manager set-up at AFC Sudbury under manager Mark Morsley (left) and head coach Tony Kinsella Picture: Steve Screech

After a spell in charge of Halstead Town Reserves, Aves was appointed joint manager of First Division North side Cornard United in September 2017 along with Ryan Lines.

With Lines stepping aside due to family commitments, Aves took sole charge ahead of the Ards ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

But after a shaky start he was sacked just six games in and spoke about his disappointment at not being given more time.

Aves moved on to AFC Sudbury where he worked with the academy sides before managing the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North reserves side.

He was then brought into the first-team management set-up as a coach under Mark Morsley during the 2019/20 campaign.

After Morsley's resignation ahead of the current season kicking off he moved on to a coaching role at their divisional rivals Coggeshall Town.

