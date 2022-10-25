Haverhill Rovers have appointed Marc Benterman as their new manager.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division club have been without a permanent boss since the departure of Liam Aves in late August.

Peter Betts has led an interim management team during the last two months at the JR Crane Services Hub, The New Croft, while Rovers have searched for a successor for Aves.

Marc Benterman, pictured during his time in charge of Debenham LC, has been appointed as Haverhill Rovers' new manager Picture: Al Pulford

Benterman, who has previously been in charge of Halstead Town and Debenham LC in the Thurlow Nunn League, has been named as the new boss, and will be tasked with guiding the club to safety in the Premier Division.

On Saturday, Rovers were beaten 6-0 at home by Walsham-le-Willows, a result which leaves them six points adrift at the bottom of the table and still without a win this season.

New boss Benterman, who has also had spells as manager of Stansted and Basildon United, said: “I know it hasn’t been an easy time for the club, especially with availability and injuries over the past few weeks, and watching last Saturday's game I can feel and sense the frustration within the crowd.

Haverhill Rovers were beaten 6-0 at home by Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

“We are working extremely hard behind the scenes to put a group together that will represent Haverhill Rovers in the manner it deserves to be who are hard working, well drilled and disciplined in their approach.

“I fully understand it’s been a difficult period and hard to see any light, but our sole purpose is to throw everything at this to keep this club in this division and I look forward to meeting everyone very soon.”

Rovers chairman Tony Jordan added: "The club has not had an easy ride this past year, having lost two managers in similar circumstances so early on two seasons running.

"Marc joins us at a crucial time having had a torrid start to the season so far.

Peter Betts (centre) has been in interim charge of Haverhill Rovers for the last two months Picture: Mark Westley

"He brings an impressive experience of turning around clubs in similar predicaments at Basildon, Stansted and Debenham and we’re hopeful he can do the same for Rovers.

“I want to thank Peter Betts, supported by Rhys Shulver and Perry White, for stepping in and holding the fort whilst we undertook our search.

"I know this has been a really hard struggle and not helped by injuries which, in turn, hasn’t helped results.

"It is a thankless task sometimes, and one they have shouldered despite this, which commands significant respect and admiration.

“Our focus now is very much on staying at Step 5 this year before embarking on some exciting growth plans next year here at the JR Crane Services Hub and we look forward to our luck and fortunes changing for the remainder of this season.”

Benterman is set to take charge of his first game at Rovers when they visit Whitton United this Saturday (3pm) in a clash between the bottom two sides in the Premier Division.