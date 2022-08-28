Haverhill Rovers manager Liam Aves has announced he has left the club.

The former AFC Sudbury coach and Cornard United manager was appointed as the club's boss in October last year, taking over from player-manager Marc Abbott.

Aves was given the remit of ensuring Rovers remained in the Thurlow Nunn Premier Division, and he ticked that box as they finished four points above the bottom two.

Liam Aves has stepped down from his role as manager at Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Richard Marsham

However, after a winless start to the 2022/23 campaign, Aves has stepped down from his role in the dugout at The New Croft.

"Wanted to leave this message until after Tuesdays FA Cup game but the cats out the bag already," he said in a post on Twitter.

"After the Brantham game on Tuesday I stepped down as Haverhill Rovers manager. The clubs aims for this season were to achieve mid-table and I feel I've taken them as far as I can.

"Absolutely gutted to have to do it but I didn't want the club lose all the work that's been put in.

"Last season was a huge achievement to keep the club at step 5. Now I hope someone can push the club to the next level. It's a great club with some really hard working people.

"Thank you to everyone that has played their part in my time. I can't hank you all enough."