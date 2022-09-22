Haverhill Rovers have completed the signing of attack-minded midfielder Ryan Swallow.

Swallow has arrived at Rovers, who are yet to appoint a permanent managerial successor to Liam Aves, from neighbouring Newmarket Town.

He joined the Jockeys last summer from Haverhill Borough, for whom he had made more than 200 appearances and was a key member of the 2016/17 Thurlow Nunn League First Division-promotion winning squad.

Ryan Swallow has swapped Newmarket Town for Haverhill Rovers. Picture: Mark Westley

Swallow made 23 appearances for Newmarket in 2021/22 – scoring four goals – while this term he has had five outings for Michael Shinn's side.

However, he has now rejoined a club that he once turned out for in his younger days and could make his debut during Saturday's home Premier Division clash against Whitton United (3pm).

Following news of Swallow's departure, a post on Newmarket's Twitter feed read: "All the best Swallow! Great footballer with an amazing attitude."

By chance, Swallow's former club Newmarket beat his new side Rovers last night 2-1 at The New Croft thanks to goals from Isaac Maynard and Ben Robinson.