It is set to be an emotional day at The New Croft this afternoon with Haverhill Rovers player-manager Marc Abbott revealing the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture with Wroxham (3pm) will be his last game in the role.

The central midfielder returned to the club for a second spell in charge in December 2019. He had been lured away by higher-league St Neots Town in February of that year, having impressed since taking over the reins at Rovers from midway through the 2017/18 campaign.

But the Cambridge United youth coach has revealed he will be ending his second spell following the conclusion of this afternoon's home game with second-placed Wroxham to 're-energise'.

He posted on his Twitter account this morning: "Today will be my last game for @HaverhillRovers as player/manager- thank you to all the players that represented the club, to the supporters that watched win, lose or draw.

"Non- league football is relentless, will take sometime to re-energise myself."

It has been a tough start to the season for Rovers who head into the game in the bottom two relegation zone in the Premier Division table with seven points from their opening 10 fixtures.

The team is yet to register a win at The New Croft this season, having played five times on home soil in all competitions so far.

It looks a daunting task to end that run this afternoon with Wroxham having won 11 of their 12 fixtures, losing the other, to sit just one point off leaders Gorleston with one game in hand.

