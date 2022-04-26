The future looks bright for senior football in Haverhill after Peter Betts’ Rovers side signed off from junior football with what is thought to be a first Thurlow Nunn Youth League Under-18s title for the club.

The Spencer Sykes-captained team were expecting to have to go into a play-off showdown with Cambridge Division title rivals Royston Town, with the league not allowing goal difference to decide top spot.

But last Thursday’s 4-0 win at Ely City (Sykes 2, Mydas Smalls and Josh Brooke) proved to be enough with news emerging Royston had fallen to only their third defeat of the campaign, 2-1 at third-placed Bury Town.

Peter Betts (front, centre) and his Haverhill Rovers Under-18s players are set to get their hands on the Cambridge Division trophy next week

Manager Betts, who has taken the side right through from under-14s, said: “In the back of our heads we thought we would have a home tie against Royston if they won but it was obviously nice to do it the right way over the course of the whole games programme.

“I’ve got a bit of an affinity with these boys having brought them through since under-14 and I think people look at where they’re at now but when we picked them up they were one of the bottom teams in their EJA league. We’ve worked with them and recruited well and they’ve got better and better year on year.”

With the majority of the side also juggling their commitments with the team in the evening league with playing senior National League System football at Step 6 with his relegation-threatened Haverhill Borough side, Betts believes they will not endure a harder campaign.

Spencer Sykes, pictured playing for Haverhill Borough, captained the Haverhill Rovers U18s and scored twice in their season ending win at Ely City which confirmed the title Picture: Mecha Morton

“They have given so much this year, some playing a lot of games with Haverhill Borough, college and U18s, and for me it is great for them because they get to sign off their youth football in a positive light,” he said.

“A lot of these boys had cup finals a couple of years ago when Covid first hit and never got to play them.

“So it is nice when it really mattered to win something right at the end of their journey. And ultimately it creates positive memories for them for years to come as well.”

Rovers, who won 12 of their 16 matches, drawing two and losing two, would normally have entered play-off matches with the other five divisional winners to battle it out for the overall league championship. But the Thurlow Nunn Youth League laid out to teams that would not take place this year due to worries about not finishing a third straight season due to Covid-19.

Callum Stone, in action for Haverhill Borough, ended the campaign as Haverhill Rovers U18s' Cambridge Division's top scorer Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s just nice to complete a season,” said Betts.

With the adult New Croft sides of Rovers and Borough both battling relegation – with the latter’s survival still to be officially confirmed by the FA – the U18s’ campaign has captured the imagination in the area, regularly drawing higher three-figure attendances.

Betts, who is set to help the next crop at the club step up to U18 level from the U16s next season, said: “For me the future is bright. The set up at Haverhill has got better over the years in terms of youth infrastructure and this is another sign of what we are creating and developing at the club.”

The players are set to receive their Cambridge Division trophy and individual winners’ medal at the end of season presentation evening next week.

Callum Stone’s 18 goals from 17 appearances saw him end the campaign as the top scorer in their division. It is also a campaign which saw the striker play for Rovers and Borough at senior level.